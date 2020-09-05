Rihanna BEATEN & BRUISED – Steps Out With BLACK EYE!! (Graphic Pics)

Pop superstar Rihanna stepped out last night, and she appeared to have her face covered in bruises. MTO News obtained the images, which show Rihanna arriving ta th epopular Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Rihanna was wearing giant sunglasses – which hid her face,

But when Rih took off the sunglasses, she looked bad. Her left eye appeared swollen and the beautiful singer appeared to have a black eye.

Her face looked like she got into a bad fight – and lost.

Here are the pics:

The graphic images of a battered and bruised Rihanna bring us back to the time that R&B singer Chris Brown assaulted her. Police images showing Rihanna’s bruised face leaked online and went internationally viral.

Here’s a recent video of Rihanna – so you can compare her face: